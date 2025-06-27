NSA debunks Ajit Doval’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt Gen Asim Malik silenced India’s national security adviser Ajit Doval with his well-argued observations as they came face to face at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) meeting of NSAs in Beijing, China.

During his speech, Doval referred to Operation Sindoor as an action against terrorists, and levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan. However, Lt Gen Malik, in a well-reasoned and forceful speech, debunked Doval’s narrative as a “bundle of lies”.

Lt Gen Malik said India has become accustomed to blaming others for its internal problems and failures.