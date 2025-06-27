Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

ISLAMABAD: Expressing serious concern, Pakistan said the people of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continued to be subjected to the worst forms of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the occupying powers to suppress their right to self-determination. “Pakistan remains gravely concerned at the widespread and systematic use of torture as an instrument of oppression in situations of foreign occupation,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated this in a statement on Thursday issued on the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

The spokesperson added, “Pakistan stands in solidarity with the victims of torture worldwide and reaffirms its continued commitment to eradicating torture and upholding human dignity.”

Gunmen kill dozens of civilians in IIOJK

He remarked that Islam upholds the sanctity and dignity of every human being. Any act of torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment is incompatible with the values of justice, mercy, and compassion that are at the core of Islamic teachings, he asserted. Guided by these values and its international obligations, Ambassador Khan reiterated Pakistan remains committed to eradicating torture and strengthening protections for all individuals. Legal reforms, institutional safeguards, and oversight mechanisms continue to be strengthened by Pakistan to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law, the spokesperson said, adding measures are also being taken to provide victims with medical, legal, and psycho-social support.

On this day, Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to condemn the crimes of these occupying powers and to hold them accountable, in addition to helping end the plight of the victims of their torture and oppression. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. It marks the moment when in 1987 the UN Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment came into effect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025