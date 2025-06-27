AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
Pakistan

Mozambique’s Golden Jubilee celebrated in Karachi

Press Release Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

KARACHI: The Honorary Consulate of Mozambique in Karachi hosted a grand reception on Wednesday, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mozambique’s independence. The event took place at the residence of Sheikh Khalid Tawab, who has served as Honorary Consul General of Mozambique in Pakistan since 1988.

The event was graced by Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah as the chief guest. Other prominent guests included Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah, Secretary Interior Iqbal Memon, CCPO Karachi Javed Alam Odho, former Senate chairman Mian Muhammad Soomro, former governor & Interior minister Lt Gen Moinuddin Haider (retd), and Zaid Kamran Tessori, who represented the Governor of Sindh.

The evening was also attended by Consul Generals from Oman, Iran, Turkey, Japan, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, and Sri Lanka, alongside leading business personalities such as Arif Habib, Jehangir Siddique, Bashir Jan Muhammad, Dewan Yousuf, Zubair Tufail, Naseem Allahwala, Zahid Mazhar, Ikram Rajput, and Shehriyar Taj (secretary TDAP), as well as presidents of various commercial banks, members of the diplomatic corps, and the media.

A special message from the President of Mozambique was read by Ibrahim Tawab, conveying Mozambique’s vision for peace, harmony, and international cooperation, while congratulating Mozam-bican nationals worldwide. The message was appreciated by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who congratulated the government and people of Mozambique and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties.

In his welcome speech, Sheikh Khalid Tawab reflected on the strong and historic relations between Mozambique and Pakistan, highlighting multiple trade delegations he has led.

