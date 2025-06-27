AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
PAA conducts first night-time fire emergency drill at NGIAP

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Thursday conducted the first night time fire emergency drill at the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP).

The full-scale exercise simulated a mock aircraft accident and fire scenario.

Fire-fighters and rescue teams swiftly responded to extinguish the flames, testing their emergency response under low-light and limited visibility conditions.

Rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene and demonstrated an effective and coordinated response. The joint operation showcased seamless inter-agency coordination, ensuring timely and efficient execution of emergency protocols.

A triage zone was established as part of the drill, where medical teams performed realistic casualty classification and administered immediate first aid based on the severity of injuries.

The exercise saw active participation from the Airport Security Force (ASF), rescue and fire-fighting teams, medical staff, and various support agencies, all working in close coordination.

Supervised by the Chief Fire and Rescue Officer (CFRO), the drill also served as a practical evaluation of the field command structure and the Airport Emergency Plan (AEP).

Senior officials closely monitored each stage of the exercise.

The drill proved essential for testing lighting systems, visibility challenges, and communication mechanisms during night time emergency scenarios.

