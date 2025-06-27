AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-27

Neem & Jubilee partner to streamline payments across insurance value chain

Press Release Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector life insurance provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Neem, the country’s leading embedded finance platform, to digitise and streamline payments across the insurance value chain.

As part of the partnership, Neem’s flagship payment solution is integrated across Jubilee Life’s digital platforms, including its website, mobile app, and agent portal, enabling customers to make premium payments via cards, bank transfers, digital wallets, and 1Bill cash channels.

Additionally, Neem will support Jubilee Life’s agent network with smart, trackable payment links, simplifying customer transactions and improving collection efficiency. Real-time insights will be made available to Jubilee Life through the Neem Business Portal, enabling better visibility and financial control across all payment touchpoints.

Commenting on the development, Javed Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO, Jubilee Life stated: “At Jubilee Life, we are committed to creating customer-centric solutions powered by innovation. Partnering with Neem allows us to digitise our financial flows, empower our agents, and ultimately deliver a seamless and secure payment experience to our policyholders across Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jubilee Life Insurance Neem

Comments

200 characters

Neem & Jubilee partner to streamline payments across insurance value chain

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories