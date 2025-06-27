Neem & Jubilee partner to streamline payments across insurance value chain

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector life insurance provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Neem, the country’s leading embedded finance platform, to digitise and streamline payments across the insurance value chain.

As part of the partnership, Neem’s flagship payment solution is integrated across Jubilee Life’s digital platforms, including its website, mobile app, and agent portal, enabling customers to make premium payments via cards, bank transfers, digital wallets, and 1Bill cash channels.

Additionally, Neem will support Jubilee Life’s agent network with smart, trackable payment links, simplifying customer transactions and improving collection efficiency. Real-time insights will be made available to Jubilee Life through the Neem Business Portal, enabling better visibility and financial control across all payment touchpoints.

Commenting on the development, Javed Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO, Jubilee Life stated: “At Jubilee Life, we are committed to creating customer-centric solutions powered by innovation. Partnering with Neem allows us to digitise our financial flows, empower our agents, and ultimately deliver a seamless and secure payment experience to our policyholders across Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025