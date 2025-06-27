AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-27

MoU inked: ABL to introduce modern POS systems across railway network

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways (PR) and Allied Bank Limited (ABL), Thursday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at introducing modern Point of Sale (POS) systems across the railway network.

The MoU signing ceremony was presided over by Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi.

Under the agreement, advanced POS systems will be installed at 348 railway stations across the country to modernise ticketing, streamline payment processes, and enhance financial transparency through automation.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the initiative is part of the prime minister’s vision of a “Digital Pakistan” and will ensure complete digital transformation of Pakistan Railways.

“Pakistan Railways and ABL are working together as a team with the shared objective of transforming Pakistan into a modern, self-reliant, and progressive state,” he said, adding the project will be completed within the next 60 days.

He said passengers will now be able to purchase tickets and avail of other railway services through credit and debit cards, which would significantly reduce dependency on cash.

He noted that the introduction of POS systems would help eliminate long queues and manual processes, leading to faster and more efficient commercial transactions.

Highlighting the transparency aspect, Hanif Abbasi said the real-time monitoring of railway revenues would be a milestone in ensuring accountability.

He elaborated that the POS systems would also help curtail financial fraud, theft, and accounting errors.

The federal minister said that through ABL’s merchant services, small vendors such as food stalls and kiosks at railway stations would also be enabled to accept digital payments, allowing them to become part of the formal financial ecosystem.

He termed it a key initiative to promote financial inclusion, cashless economy, and digital culture at the grassroots level.

The MoU was signed by Director IT Pakistan Railways Ali Raza and Unit Head Digital Banking ABL Farrukh Zeb Khan.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of Pakistan Railways including Chairman Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, CEO Amir Baloch, and DS Rawalpindi Nooruddin.

All divisional superintendents joined the event via video link.

From ABL, Group Head Banking Services Faisal Rasheed Ghouri, Group Head Business Sajjad Hussain, and Unit Head Digital Banking Farrukh

Zeb Khan were present at the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ABL POS system PoS MoU inked railway network

Comments

200 characters

MoU inked: ABL to introduce modern POS systems across railway network

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories