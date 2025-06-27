CM Maryam visits Lahore to review water drainage system

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday visited Gaddafi Stadium, Zahoor Elahi Road, Jail Road and other areas of Lahore city during the rain.

She expressed satisfaction over the timely drainage of rainwater. She reviewed the situation arising after the rainfall in different areas during torrential rains and monitored the drainage of rainwater as well.

The Chief Minister also visited the LDA project under Sustainable Development in the blocks located in Gulberg. She reviewed the installation of tuff tiles and pavers under the sustainable model and inspected different blocks of Gulberg. She also monitored the beautification project of Uniform Development Project, Fashion Avenue, Zahoor Elahi, College Road, Sir Syed Road and other commercial corridors. She directed to remove encroachments and untidy green belts from residential and commercial areas in Gulberg.

She said, “It is commendable to introduce a sustainable rainwater drainage system in the area of Gaddafi Stadium in a short span of eight months.” She added, “The drainage of rainwater is being carried out on timely basis.”

