Comprehensive security plan finalised for Muharram: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has confirmed that Rangers and army personnel have been called in to support security during Muharram.

“Several sleeper cells have already been detained by security agencies, and surveillance of other threats is ongoing,” she said, while talking to media, here on Thursday.

On the directives of chief minister Punjab, all necessary preparations to maintain law and order during Muharram have been completed across the province, Azma said.

“In the light of the ongoing Iran-Israel tensions, this year’s Muharram holds special significance. Therefore, religious scholars from all schools of thought have been urged to promote messages of peace, tolerance and unity.”

Azma Bokhari shared that over 38,000 Majalis and more than 9,000 processions are expected across Punjab. To secure these events, over 238,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed, along with 35,000 volunteers. Specialized units including Dolphin Force and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) will also remain active, she added.

She maintained that a strict Code of Conduct has been issued and will be strictly enforced. Any hate content on social media will be dealt with immediately, and the cyber security force is fully mobilized in this regard.

Azma Bokhari emphasised that there will be a complete ban on the use of drones for coverage or any other purposes during Muharram. Anti-drone systems will be deployed, and additional systems are being hired from other agencies.

She also said that hanging electric wires are being urgently repaired and there will be no power outages during Majalis. Control rooms have been established in all major cities and are now operational. Wall chalking and hate banners will be completely banned.

In 18 cities across Punjab, she said, Safe City cameras will monitor processions, and additional cameras are being installed along procession routes’. Azma Bokhari further informed media that cold water and beverage stalls will be set up for mourners as per the chief minister’s directions. All Sabeels will be registered and monitored by the Food Department to ensure quality. WASA water tankers will sprinkle water on roads, and “Clinics on Wheels” will accompany processions, she added.

A detailed traffic management plan has also been prepared. District administrations will issue traffic advisories 24 hours prior to processions, and all relevant officers will assume their positions before June 29, she said.

She concluded by saying that the suspension of mobile services and ban on pillion riding will be decided in due course based on the law and order situation.

