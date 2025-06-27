AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-27

European stocks muted as investors gauge US interest rate outlook

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

FRANKFURT: European stocks seesawed throughout Thursday before closing largely flat, as investors weighed the latest signals on the US interest rate trajectory.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.09% at 537.48 points. Other regional indexes also followed suit with similar moves, with only Germany’s DAX up 0.6%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested in his congressional testimony this week that if not for inflationary pressures tied to the Trump administration’s tariffs, the central bank might have kept cutting rates.

US President Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of Powell and hinted at a shortlist of potential replacements, while the Wall Street Journal reported that a shake-up could come as early as September.

Markets are now focused on the July 9 US tariff pause deadline. With trade talks largely stalled — apart from a US-UK agreement — the European Union is trying to clinch its own deal with Washington. EU leaders, meeting on Thursday, must decide whether to opt for a quick accord, or dig in for a tougher fight.

“We haven’t heard much about a deal between US and Europe and as we approach closer to the tariff deadline, it’s becoming more of a risk factor for Europe,” said Anthi Tsouvali, multi-asset strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Against this backdrop, the STOXX 600 was on track for its first weekly gain in three weeks, buoyed by optimism that the fragile truce between Iran and Israel will hold.

Among sectors, European defence rose 3.1%. NATO leaders on Wednesday backed the big increase in defence spending that Trump had demanded.

Industrial miners led sectoral gains, jumping nearly 4% - logging their biggest intraday percentage gain in over a month, buoyed by copper prices that were near three-month highs.

Rheinmetall and Airbus jumped 7.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Saab rose 6.3%, while QinetiQ was up 7.3%.

Conversely, consumer-focused stocks were the biggest drag on the index, with the luxury sector and personal and household goods dropping more than 1.4% each.

Donald Trump European stocks Jerome Powell US interest rate US tariff

Comments

200 characters

European stocks muted as investors gauge US interest rate outlook

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories