Reliance, financials lead rise in Indian shares

MUMBAI: Indian equities rose for a third straight session on Thursday, driven by gains in shares of Reliance Industries and in sectors such as financials and metals, as easing Israel-Iran tensions bolstered risk appetite.

The Nifty 50 rose 1.21% to 25,549, and the BSE Sensex gained 1.21% to 83,755.87, building on a 1% rally over the previous two sessions to hit nine-month highs.

The two main indexes are about 3% below their all-time highs hit on September 2024. So far this year, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex have risen about 8% and 7%, respectively. Eleven of the 13 major sectors rose on the day.

Financials led the charge on Thursday, with private lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank rising 2% and 1%, respectively, lifting the Nifty Financial Services index by 1.5%.