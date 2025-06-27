Lessons from 12-day Israel-Iran war

CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.

During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.”

This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD—Donald J. Trump, President of United States of America (USA)

The world today stands at the precipice of a conflict that nearly unraveled the fragile fabric of international peace. The recent escalation between Israel and Iran has not only reignited age-old hostilities but also exposed the failure of global institutions to both prevent unlawful aggression and uphold tenets of international law.

The Israel-Iran crisis has highlighted the dangers of unchecked militarism, the breakdown of diplomatic norms, and the selective application of international legal standards. The confrontation between these two countries, with theatrical and deadly military operations, civilian casualties, and global diplomatic ramifications, demands a comprehensive reckoning.

The Israel-led airstrikes on Iranian territory, specifically targeting nuclear sites, represented a blatant violation of the sovereignty of a member state of the United Nations (UN). The Israeli government, long opposed to Iran’s nuclear programme, acted unilaterally and outside the confines of international law, invoking the doctrine of preemptive self-defense without credible evidence of imminent threat.

The Israeli wanton attacks breached Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits use of force against the territorial integrity of another state. Targeting nuclear infrastructure, particularly without UN approval or oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), constitutes a dangerous precedent in modern warfare.

USA’s involvement further escalated the situation. Coordinated attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, carried out with logistical and intelligence support from USA forces, have been widely criticized by international legal scholars and diplomats.

The strikes bypassed the Security Council and sidestepped global norms governing peaceful use of nuclear technology. The attacks undermined the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which Iran, unlike Israel, is a signatory to, and which guarantees the right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes under strict safeguards.

USA’s role in supporting Israel’s aggression raises serious concerns about the credibility of the so-called rules-based international order. The Iranian retaliation was both swift and symbolic. The barrage of missiles targeting USA’s military bases in the Gulf sent shockwaves throughout international diplomatic channels. The attack was calculated to demonstrate Iran’s military capability and its unwillingness to tolerate such violations in silence.

Similarly, Iranian authorities claimed they had carefully selected non-civilian targets to avoid broader escalation, the attack nonetheless risked igniting a regional war that could have engulfed Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and beyond. This incident highlights the volatile nature of Middle Eastern geopolitics, where one miscalculation can lead to catastrophic consequences.

The civilian toll of the conflict has been devastating. The Israeli military operations in Gaza, conducted parallel to the attacks on Iran, have once again resulted in the deaths of hundreds of innocent civilians, including women and children. Bombing of residential neighborhoods, hospitals, and refugee camps has been condemned by human rights organizations as potential war crimes.

Relentless airstrikes in Syria and Lebanon have also exacerbated the already dire humanitarian conditions. The distinction principle under international humanitarian law, which requires combatants to differentiate between military targets and civilian objects, appears to have been grossly disregarded.

The ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump added a histrionic twist to the unfolding crisis. Acting through backchannel diplomacy, President Trump leveraged his personal ties with regional leaders to secure a temporary halt to hostilities. While the ceasefire was welcomed as a respite from violence, it also exposed the limitations of current institutional diplomacy.

The fact that the President Trump, through unconventional channels, could achieve what the UN Security Council could not, raises profound questions about the efficacy and legitimacy of existing global governance structures.

The United Nations, particularly the Security Council, failed to act decisively during the crisis. Despite multiple emergency sessions and calls for de-escalation, the Council remained paralyzed by geopolitical divisions and veto power politics. The inability to pass even a symbolic resolution condemning the attacks has revealed the urgent need for institutional reforms. UN must evolve to meet contemporary security challenges, including the establishment of a robust, rules-based dispute resolution mechanism that does not rely solely on the consensus of five permanent members.

The demand for nuclear transparency has never been more pressing. Israel, long suspected of maintaining an undeclared nuclear arsenal, remains outside the framework of NPT and refuses IAEA inspections. This selective non-compliance undermines global non-proliferation efforts and sets dangerous double standards.

The international community must insist that Israel sign NPT, open its facilities to IAEA oversight, and commit to the same rules that it expects others, particularly Iran, to follow. Failure to do so not only erodes legal norms but also fuels resentment and justifies nuclear ambitions among other regional states.

The humanitarian crisis resulting from Israeli operations in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon must be confronted with urgency. Deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, blockade of humanitarian aid, and the use of disproportionate force are violations of the Geneva Conventions. The world must move beyond statements of concern and take concrete action to protect civilian lives. Sanctions on arms transfers, investigations by international courts, and deployment of UN monitoring missions are all tools that can and should be used to hold violators accountable.

Iran’s role too warrants critical examination. Despite being a victim of aggression in this episode, Iran has long pursued a foreign policy that isolates it regionally. Sharing borders with eight countries, Iran has strained or hostile relations with nearly all of them. Its involvement in regional proxy conflicts, from Lebanon to Yemen, has blown up tensions and undermined trust. However, during this crisis, many neighboring countries, including those with traditionally cool relations, stood in solidarity with Iran and condemned Israeli actions. This presents a rare diplomatic opening.

Pakistan’s government took a principled stand in support of Iran, voicing the issue in international forums and calling for restraint and justice. Support from such countries signals to Iran that goodwill exists, and it must now reciprocate by revisiting its regional policies. Iran should pursue normalization with its neighbors, including Pakistan, and adopt a non-interventionist approach that prioritizes economic cooperation, energy interdependence, and people-to-people linkages.

Time has come for Iran to re-engage with the international community. Lifting of economic sanctions, tied to verifiable commitments on nuclear transparency and non-proliferation, should be a central objective. The country must focus on domestic prosperity, scientific advancement, and regional connectivity. Engaging constructively with the USA, European Union, and international institutions can pave the way for Iran’s full economic reintegration.

The broader international community must seize this moment to reflect on the failures that led to this crisis. It must push for a world order that is fair, consistent, and grounded in international law. Unequal application of norms, where some states operate with impunity while others are punished for minor misdemeanor, has created a legitimacy crisis that can no longer be ignored.

The way forward must be anchored in a shared commitment to peace, justice, and human dignity. United Nations should convene a global summit on conflict resolution, bringing together not only states but also civil society, academics, and technocrats to design a new framework for peace enforcement. Such a mechanism must include early-warning systems, neutral mediation platforms, and binding dispute resolution tools that apply equally to all member states.

International focus must not remain confined to the Israel-Iran conflict. Ongoing wars in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere continue to claim lives and destabilize regions. The world must adopt a holistic approach that prioritizes diplomacy over militarism, development over destruction, and cooperation over confrontation.

Humanity’s future hinges on our collective ability to learn from these crises and choose a different path. The tools for peace exist; what is required is the will to use them. Let this be a moment when the world awakens to the urgency of conflict resolution, universal legal accountability, and a renewed commitment to protecting all lives equally, regardless of geography, religion, or politics.

(Huzaima Bukhari & Dr Ikramul Haq, lawyers and partners of Huzaima & Ikram, are Adjunct Faculty at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), members Advisory Board and Visiting Senior Fellows of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and Abdul Rauf Shakoori is a corporate lawyer)

