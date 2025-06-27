AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-27

Malaysian palm oil rises on lower output

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended six weeks of gains with a weekly decline, despite closing higher on Thursday as expectations of lower output and strong demand from key destinations supported the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 47 ringgit, or 1.19%, to 4,012 ringgit ($949.36) a metric ton at the close. The contract fell 2.57% this week. The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange palm oil contract will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.

Crude palm oil futures traded higher on the expectation that production and export would remain bullish in the coming weeks, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

“We see production pace slowing down and robust demand going forward,” he added. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is expected to release its June supply and demand data on July 10.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.58%, while its palm oil contract added 0.43%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.06%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Oil prices were steady after erasing earlier gains as investors remained cautious about the Iran-Israel ceasefire, while also shifting focus to market fundamentals. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.21% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange crude palm oil

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil rises on lower output

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories