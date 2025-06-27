AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-27

Gold slips on easing ME tensions, Fed rate cut uncertainty

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

NEW YORK: Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and continued uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,316.47 per ounce, as of 0933 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT). US gold futures slipped 0.4% to $3,329.20. “Gold has declined over the past few sessions due to de-escalation in the Middle East. Also, adding pressure was the anticipated interest rate cut — eagerly awaited by the market that continues to be delayed amid rising inflation expectations driven by Trump-era tariffs,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures. Meanwhile, Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin cautioned it was hard to know how tariff increases will translate into inflation in the US economy.

Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee said a decision by US President Donald Trump to name a replacement for Fed chair Jerome Powell would have no influence on monetary policy from outside the central bank. Markets currently anticipate two rate cuts totalling 50 basis points this year, starting in September.

Gold usually does well during times of uncertainty and inflation, but higher interest rates make it less attractive since it doesn’t earn any interest.

Data showed the US economy contracted a bit faster than previously thought in the first quarter amid tepid consumer spending, underscoring the distortions caused tariffs.

Investors are now eyeing Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data. Palladium lost 2.5% to $1,084.41. Platinum climbed to its highest level since September 2014, adding 1.7% to $1,377.62. Internal combustion vehicles are likely to remain relevant for longer as governments delay phase-out targets, and biofuel adoption continues to rely on platinum group metals, said Nitesh Shah, commodities strategist at WisdomTree. Spot silver was up 0.2% to $36.39.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold US gold Austan Goolsbee

Comments

200 characters

Gold slips on easing ME tensions, Fed rate cut uncertainty

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories