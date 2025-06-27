CJP Afridi reviews bar-commission linkages for reforms

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to review institutional linkages between the bar associations and the Law and Justice Commission.

In order to strengthen coordination, the commission decided to post a senior level representative in every province who would sit in the high courts. These representatives will serve as liaisons to raise awareness among district bar associations, identify local priority areas, and supervise ongoing justice sector initiatives at the grassroots level.

Chief Justice Afridi acknowledged the contributions of the participants to the justice sector. He referred to the existing gap in coordination between the bar associations and the justice commission. He further noted with concern the lack of infrastructure, including solarization and digital integration, in less developed districts, and stressed the need for targeted interventions in such areas. Chief Justice Afridi also urged the bar leaders to sensitize their respective associations about the developments and to proactively engage in these reform initiatives.

The CJP encouraged the bar leaders to ensure their members benefit from the Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programmes offered by the Federal Judicial Academy. The bar representatives expressed their appreciation for the initiative and thanked the Chief Justice for acknowledging the challenges faced by litigants and legal practitioners alike. The meeting was attended by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, the representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Pakistan Bar Council and officials from the ministry of law and justice.

