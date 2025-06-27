AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-27

CJP Afridi reviews bar-commission linkages for reforms

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to review institutional linkages between the bar associations and the Law and Justice Commission.

In order to strengthen coordination, the commission decided to post a senior level representative in every province who would sit in the high courts. These representatives will serve as liaisons to raise awareness among district bar associations, identify local priority areas, and supervise ongoing justice sector initiatives at the grassroots level.

Chief Justice Afridi acknowledged the contributions of the participants to the justice sector. He referred to the existing gap in coordination between the bar associations and the justice commission. He further noted with concern the lack of infrastructure, including solarization and digital integration, in less developed districts, and stressed the need for targeted interventions in such areas. Chief Justice Afridi also urged the bar leaders to sensitize their respective associations about the developments and to proactively engage in these reform initiatives.

The CJP encouraged the bar leaders to ensure their members benefit from the Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programmes offered by the Federal Judicial Academy. The bar representatives expressed their appreciation for the initiative and thanked the Chief Justice for acknowledging the challenges faced by litigants and legal practitioners alike. The meeting was attended by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, the representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Pakistan Bar Council and officials from the ministry of law and justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Judicial Academy Yahya Afridi Justice Commission of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

CJP Afridi reviews bar-commission linkages for reforms

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories