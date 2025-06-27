Digital marketing, e-commerce and blockchain: Metrix trains over 13,000 individuals till date

ISLAMABAD: Metrix Pakistan established in 2022 by a young university graduate, Hassan Nisar from Haripur District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, has trained over 13,000 individuals to date, with programmes covering skills such as freelancing, digital marketing, software development, e-commerce, and blockchain technologies.

Metrix Pakistan, at a time when rural Pakistan continues to grapple with structural inequalities and limited access to technology, a homegrown initiative is digitally reshaping the lives of thousands of the people.

In a chat with Business Recorder, here on Thursday, Nisar said Metrix Pakistan has evolved into a significant youth-led platform for digital literacy and civic engagement in underserved regions. What began as a small-scale training campaign has developed into one of the largest coordinated digital education efforts in rural KPK.

Nisar has helped more than 2,000 women take down fake and impersonation accounts, and supported individuals facing digital harassment, particularly in districts where reporting such violations is fraught with social risk. “We often talk about access to technology, but seldom address the vulnerabilities that come with it,” he said. “I’ve personally helped over 2,000 women remove fake or impersonation accounts.

Many of them were from districts where reporting online harassment is risky or socially discouraged.” Nisar said the initiative started informally, responding to distress messages that landed in his inbox. Over time, it evolved into a more structured response mechanism, including liaising with platform moderators, educating users about reporting tools, and advocating for safer digital practices.

Nisar said that while government-backed initiatives to reduce the digital divide have often struggled with execution at the grassroots level, Metrix Pakistan has built momentum through a more direct, community-centered approach. The group has been particularly active in districts often left on the margins of national discourse, including Lower Dir, Malakand, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Mansehra and Peshawar. Its events—ranging from tech summits and youth conventions to long-form training boot camps—have created space for rural youth to access tools and networks previously confined to urban centres.

Sharing his personal background, Nisar said that he has completed his early education in Abbottabad and earned a degree in Economics from the University of Haripur.Nisar’s journey reflects both a personal and professional commitment to his roots. “We’ve tried to work within the context of each community rather than impose a top-down framework,” he said. “Our model has been shaped by the realities of rural students—their access, their language, and their aspirations.”

Beyond its educational efforts, Metrix Pakistan has also worked in public health, organising free medical camps in remote districts. In 2021, Nisar collaborated with local authorities to document and develop eco-tourism sites in Haripur, in an effort to boost regional employment and promote environmental awareness. The work reflects an integrated view of development that ties technology to broader social infrastructure.

During a recent cross-border misinformation surge following diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India, Metrix Pakistan launched a fact-checking page to identify and counter misleading narratives online. The organisation coordinated with local administrations to verify the authenticity of official social media handles, helping reduce confusion at a time of heightened digital vulnerability. “This wasn’t just about fake news—it was about restoring trust during a volatile moment,” said Hassan Nisar, founder of Metrix Pakistan. “We felt a responsibility to step in with facts and help authorities strengthen their digital credibility.”

Nisar has been engaged in digital policy and public communication issues for several years, and currently consults for various provincial governments. His experience in this space has included advising on digital security, civic outreach, and social media integrity. One of the less-publicised areas of Metrix Pakistan’s work has been online safety.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025