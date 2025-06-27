AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-27

Digital marketing, e-commerce and blockchain: Metrix trains over 13,000 individuals till date

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Metrix Pakistan established in 2022 by a young university graduate, Hassan Nisar from Haripur District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, has trained over 13,000 individuals to date, with programmes covering skills such as freelancing, digital marketing, software development, e-commerce, and blockchain technologies.

Metrix Pakistan, at a time when rural Pakistan continues to grapple with structural inequalities and limited access to technology, a homegrown initiative is digitally reshaping the lives of thousands of the people.

In a chat with Business Recorder, here on Thursday, Nisar said Metrix Pakistan has evolved into a significant youth-led platform for digital literacy and civic engagement in underserved regions. What began as a small-scale training campaign has developed into one of the largest coordinated digital education efforts in rural KPK.

Nisar has helped more than 2,000 women take down fake and impersonation accounts, and supported individuals facing digital harassment, particularly in districts where reporting such violations is fraught with social risk. “We often talk about access to technology, but seldom address the vulnerabilities that come with it,” he said. “I’ve personally helped over 2,000 women remove fake or impersonation accounts.

Many of them were from districts where reporting online harassment is risky or socially discouraged.” Nisar said the initiative started informally, responding to distress messages that landed in his inbox. Over time, it evolved into a more structured response mechanism, including liaising with platform moderators, educating users about reporting tools, and advocating for safer digital practices.

Nisar said that while government-backed initiatives to reduce the digital divide have often struggled with execution at the grassroots level, Metrix Pakistan has built momentum through a more direct, community-centered approach. The group has been particularly active in districts often left on the margins of national discourse, including Lower Dir, Malakand, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Mansehra and Peshawar. Its events—ranging from tech summits and youth conventions to long-form training boot camps—have created space for rural youth to access tools and networks previously confined to urban centres.

Sharing his personal background, Nisar said that he has completed his early education in Abbottabad and earned a degree in Economics from the University of Haripur.Nisar’s journey reflects both a personal and professional commitment to his roots. “We’ve tried to work within the context of each community rather than impose a top-down framework,” he said. “Our model has been shaped by the realities of rural students—their access, their language, and their aspirations.”

Beyond its educational efforts, Metrix Pakistan has also worked in public health, organising free medical camps in remote districts. In 2021, Nisar collaborated with local authorities to document and develop eco-tourism sites in Haripur, in an effort to boost regional employment and promote environmental awareness. The work reflects an integrated view of development that ties technology to broader social infrastructure.

During a recent cross-border misinformation surge following diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India, Metrix Pakistan launched a fact-checking page to identify and counter misleading narratives online. The organisation coordinated with local administrations to verify the authenticity of official social media handles, helping reduce confusion at a time of heightened digital vulnerability. “This wasn’t just about fake news—it was about restoring trust during a volatile moment,” said Hassan Nisar, founder of Metrix Pakistan. “We felt a responsibility to step in with facts and help authorities strengthen their digital credibility.”

Nisar has been engaged in digital policy and public communication issues for several years, and currently consults for various provincial governments. His experience in this space has included advising on digital security, civic outreach, and social media integrity. One of the less-publicised areas of Metrix Pakistan’s work has been online safety.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

e-commerce Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa digital marketing Metrix Pakistan Hassan Nisar

Comments

200 characters

Digital marketing, e-commerce and blockchain: Metrix trains over 13,000 individuals till date

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories