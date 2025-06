LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has formally notified the summer vacation plan for the Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) judges. The summer vacations for Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) will officially begin from July 18.

According to the vacation schedule, in the first phase, ATC judge Irfan Haider will be on vacation from July 18 to August 7. While the ATCs judges handling the May 9 riots cases will proceed on leave from August 9 to 29.

