AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-27

CM Gandapur slams federal govt authorities for ‘denial’ of access to party founder

NNI Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur accused the federal authorities of violating constitutional norms by preventing him from meeting the jailed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Gandapur said the denial of access to the former prime minister was a blatant breach of constitutional rights. “It is our constitutional right to meet our party leader. Yet, I am not being allowed to do so,” he said, adding the rule of law in the country was being crushed.

The KP CM said the provincial government passed its budget to counter “conspiracies” and avoid a constitutional crisis. “We approved the budget after deliberation, taking into account the prevailing conditions in the province. If the PTI founder directs us to dissolve the assembly, we will act accordingly,” he stated.

In a veiled warning to the centre, Gandapur said the KP government would reconsider its cooperation in the upcoming phase of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. “We won’t participate in any finance meetings. Our attitude will mirror theirs during the next stage of the IMF deal,” he warned.

Expressing frustration over being ignored, the CM said he remained accountable only to the PTI founder. “I do not respond to anyone but him. I filed a petition in the Supreme Court on his instructions,” he said. “For two months now, I have not been allowed to meet him.”

He further alleged that force was used when PTI members attempted to protest. “We are shot at when we exercise our democratic right to protest,” he claimed. “Before the budget was passed, the founder directed a meeting be held with him — but that never happened.”

Gandapur insisted the PTI founder retained full authority over the KP government. “I want to meet him every week. As chief minister, I have the right to do so, but they are testing our patience by denying us this access,” he said.

He concluded by reiterating that he would follow no directive but that of the party’s founder. “The budget session is still ongoing. They are exposing their own character by barring this meeting,” he remarked.

