World

Tehran says Baku denies letting Israel use its airspace in 12-day war

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2025 10:49pm

TEHRAN: The Iranian presidency said Thursday that Azerbaijan has denied reports it allowed Israel to use its airspace to launch strikes during the 12-day war with Iran.

The remarks came during a telephone call between President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, the president’s office said.

Israel launched a major bombing campaign on June 13 that targeted Iranian nuclear and military facilities and killed top scientists and commanders.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel took effect on Tuesday.

Pezeshkian urged Azerbaijan to investigate reports that Israel had launched “drone and microlight attacks into Iranian skies through the airspace of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the presidency said.

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

It added that Aliyev had denied the reports, saying “the Azerbaijani government would not in any way allow its skies to be used against the friendly and brotherly country.”

A readout of the telephone call from the Azerbaijani side did not mention that part of the discussion.

A day after the start of the Iran-Israel war, Azerbaijan said it would not allow its territory to be used for attacks against Tehran.

“Azerbaijan will never allow its territory to be used for attacks on third countries, including friendly Iran,” Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi at the time.

Tehran has previously expressed concern that Azerbaijani airspace could be used for an attack by Israel, a major arms supplier to Baku.

