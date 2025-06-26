AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
Jun 26, 2025
Pakistan

Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on July 6

  • The new Islamic year will begin on Friday, June 27
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jun, 2025 08:50pm

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Thursday that the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram was sighted in Pakistan, and Youm-e-Ashura would fall on Sunday, July 6, Aaj News reported.

The development means the new Islamic year will begin on Friday, June 27.

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram was presided over by its Chairman, Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad. The meeting took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Quetta.

Representatives of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, Pakistan Meteorological Department officials, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony attended the meeting.

Ashura Muharram arrangements Muharram security 10th Muharram 10 muharram Muharram 2025

