Archer added to England squad for second Test against India

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been added to England’s squad for the second Test against India starting on July 2 at Edgbaston, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old returns to England’s Test set-up for the first time since the 2021 tour of India, following a lengthy absence due to a recurring elbow issue and back stress fracture.

Archer, who has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests, made his first appearance in a first-class match in four years on Sunday in the County Championship with Sussex.

The pacer’s inclusion marks the only change in the England squad that secured a thrilling five-wicket victory against India at Headingley on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Squad

Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes