Jun 26, 2025
Business & Finance

GM to recall over 62,000 US vehicles over fire risk from brake assembly

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 03:09pm

GM is recalling 62,468 vehicles over the risk that a fault in the brake pressure sensor assembly may allow fluid to leak, increasing chances of an electrical short, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

An electrical short can generate excessive heat and could result in a fire, risking injury, NHTSA said. It added that an underhood fire may occur even when the vehicle is switched off or possibly unattended.

The defect was caused by the use of an unauthorized chemical by the supplier of the brake assembly that caused a part to degrade over time, the agency said.

The recall covers certain 2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado vehicles. About 1% of the recalled vehicles are expected to have the defect.

