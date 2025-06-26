AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,465 Decreased By -56.3 (-0.45%)
BR30 37,701 Decreased By -171.7 (-0.45%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares edge higher as Israel-Iran ceasefire holds; Fed independence in focus

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 02:55pm

European shares edged higher on Thursday, aided by signs that the Israel-Iran ceasefire appeared to be holding, while investors braced for the July 9 deadline for trade deals with the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% at 538.27 points, as of 0839 GMT. Other regional indexes traded higher.

Investors have been soothed by a ceasefire between Israel-Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would likely seek a commitment from Iran to end its nuclear ambitions at talks next week.

Attention has now shifted to the upcoming July 9 U.S. tariff pause deadline. With limited progress on trade deals, except for a U.S.-UK agreement, the European Union is scrambling to secure its own deals with Washington.

On Thursday, EU leaders are expected to tell the European Commission whether they prefer a quick trade deal with the U.S., even if it means conceding better terms to Washington, or to escalate the dispute in hopes of securing a more favourable outcome.

“We haven’t heard much about a deal between U.S. and Europe and as we approach closer to the tariff deadline, it’s becoming more of a risk factor for Europe,” said Anthi Tsouvali, multi-asset strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The bloc is already facing tariffs including 50% on steel and aluminium and 25% for cars and car parts. Trump has threatened that tariffs could rise to 50% without an agreement.

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday called Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “terrible” and said he has three or four people in mind as contenders for the top job. The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump may replace Powell as early as September or October.

Among sectors, European defence rose 1.3%. NATO leaders on Wednesday backed the big increase in defence spending that Trump had demanded.

Rheinmetall and Hensoldt jumped 3% and 2.8%, respectively. Saab rose 3.2%, while QinetiQ was up nearly 4%.

Industrial miners led sectoral gains, rising 1.5%.

H&M gained 5.6% after the Swedish fashion retailer reported a slightly stronger second-quarter profit.

Inchcape rose 6% and was among the top percentage gainers in the STOXX 600, after the British car distributor reiterated its full-year financial outlook.

Edenred advanced 5.1% after a French minister updated on the proposed meal voucher reform.

EQT gained 5.1% after Citigroup upgraded the Swedish private equity firm to “buy” from “neutral”.

On the data front, German consumer sentiment is set to edge lower heading into July as households’ increased willingness to save counteracts improving income prospects.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600 STOXX Europe 600 Index European markets

Comments

200 characters

European shares edge higher as Israel-Iran ceasefire holds; Fed independence in focus

Selling presssure at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eradicating torture, stands with global victims

Pakistan’s chemical maker to set up 1.1MW captive wind power project in Hub

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,335 in Pakistan

Japan’s Komatsu to establish $100mn maintenance facility in Karachi: report

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

US regulator orders Fannie, Freddie to consider crypto holdings in loan assessments

Read more stories