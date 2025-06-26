AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,465 Decreased By -56.3 (-0.45%)
BR30 37,701 Decreased By -171.7 (-0.45%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa to Test new players against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 02:47pm
South African players. Photo: AFP
South African players. Photo: AFP

South Africa tasted long-awaited success with victory in the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month, but there will be several new faces for the first Test against Zimbabwe that starts in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Captain Temba Bavuma has not recovered from a hamstring injury sustained in the five-wicket win at Lord’s, while batters Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, and bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, are all rested.

The latter will be available for the second Test, but with seven of the XI who started at Lord’s missing the series opener at the Queen’s Sports Club, it will be a new-look line-up with much to prove.

Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis and 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius are all young, attacking batters, and it is likely at least two of the three will play. The more experienced Lesego Senokwane could also make his international debut.

The expected slow wicket means stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj and off-spinning all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen will likely both play, but firebrand 19-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who debuted against Pakistan earlier this year, could also be given a chance. Uncapped seamer Codi Yusuf is also in the squad.

World Test Championship format needs revamping despite riveting final

“I think there’s a lot of guys who want to prove a point, why they’re here, and how well they’ve played over the last couple of domestic seasons to get here,” all-rounder Wiaan Mulder told reporters.

“We look at ourselves as world champions. That’s the standard we set for ourselves. Everybody has that in the back of their mind. We are not trying to become something new.

“The guys that are going to fill a spot or take someone like Ricks’ (Rickelton) or Marco’s (Jansen) place are going to put them under pressure when they come back.”

Zimbabwe will also be missing several of their regular players, including the injured pair of batter Ben Curran and new-ball bowler Richard Ngarava. Experienced middle-order batter and spin option Sikandar Raza has opted to play in Major League Cricket over this period.

“There’s a real buzz around the squad. I think they’re very excited. I’m super excited for the challenge that lies ahead and the guys are amped for it,” Zimbabwe’s South African-born coach Justin Sammons said.

“They’re looking forward to testing themselves and showing what they’re capable of. I think they really want to make a statement over the next couple of weeks.”

South Africa have won eight of their previous nine Tests against Zimbabwe, with a single draw in 2001, which was also their only previous fixture in Bulawayo.

South Africa World Test Championship

Comments

200 characters

South Africa to Test new players against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo

Selling presssure at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eradicating torture, stands with global victims

Pakistan’s chemical maker to set up 1.1MW captive wind power project in Hub

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,335 in Pakistan

Japan’s Komatsu to establish $100mn maintenance facility in Karachi: report

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

US regulator orders Fannie, Freddie to consider crypto holdings in loan assessments

Read more stories