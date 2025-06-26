AIRLINK 143.56 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.87%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
CPHL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
FCCL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.82%)
FFL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 57.40 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.88%)
HUBC 136.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.46%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.67%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
MLCF 84.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
OGDC 217.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.32%)
PACE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
POWER 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
PPL 168.65 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.21%)
PRL 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.27%)
PTC 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
SEARL 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.63%)
SSGC 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.49%)
SYM 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-3.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
BR100 12,478 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 37,799 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 122,272 Decreased By -489.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 37,221 Decreased By -163.7 (-0.44%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shell says it is not considering buying BP, UK rules ban bid for 6 months

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 12:50pm

LONDON: Shell has not bid for BP and is not actively considering such a move, it said on Thursday, adding it was bound by UK regulations which mean such a statement ban it from making a bid for BP for the next six months.

The Wall Street Journal cited sources on Wednesday saying that Shell was in talks to acquire BP, in response to which Shell said no talks were taking place.

“In response to recent media speculation Shell wishes to clarify that it has not been actively considering making an offer for BP and confirms it has not made an approach to, and no talks have taken place with BP with regards to a possible offer,” Shell said in a statement.

“This is a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies and accordingly Shell confirms it has no intention of making an offer for BP. As a result Shell will be bound by the restrictions set out in Rule 2.8 of the Code.”

The six-month ban on making an offer for over 30% of BP’s shares can be shortened if another bidder for BP emerges or if BP invites an offer, according to the regulations.

Shell BP Wall Street Journal

Comments

200 characters

Shell says it is not considering buying BP, UK rules ban bid for 6 months

Selling presssure at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eradicating torture, stands with global victims

Japan’s Komatsu to establish $100mn maintenance facility in Karachi: report

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

US regulator orders Fannie, Freddie to consider crypto holdings in loan assessments

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

‘Bloody terrified’: Flying anxiety peaks in India after fatal Air India crash

Read more stories