AIRLINK 143.80 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.04%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
FCCL 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 57.36 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (4.81%)
HUBC 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.54%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.86%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
MLCF 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
OGDC 217.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.21%)
PACE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
POWER 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
PPL 168.79 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.29%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.93%)
PTC 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.74%)
SEARL 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.58%)
SSGC 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.37%)
SYM 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
BR100 12,477 Decreased By -44 (-0.35%)
BR30 37,818 Decreased By -55 (-0.15%)
KSE100 122,333 Decreased By -429.1 (-0.35%)
KSE30 37,240 Decreased By -145.2 (-0.39%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore dips on increased supply; dollar strength caps gains

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 11:45am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday on rising shipments from Australia and Brazil, although gains were capped by a weakening U.S. dollar.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.36% lower at 698.5 yuan ($97.51) a metric ton.

The benchmark July iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.37% lower at $92.4 a ton, as of 0354 GMT.

“Iron ore futures threatened to record a new year-to-date low as robust supplies and lower steel production in China weigh on sentiment,” said ANZ analysts.

According to data from Chinese consultancy Mysteel, inventories of imported iron ore sintering fines have risen for the third straight week to 12.3 million tonnes by June 25.

Meanwhile, consumption of imported sintering fines fell 1.5% week-on-week, Mysteel added.

Iron ore extends decline on rise in supplies, off-season demand woes

Still, providing some support to prices was a weaker U.S. dollar, which tumbled to multi-year lows as U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments on replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sparked concerns regarding the independence of the Fed.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated assets cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Major producer Vale has increased its supply of iron ore due to an end-of-season rush, significantly contributing to increased global iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil, said broker Everbright Futures.

China’s Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday that policymakers would take “forceful steps” to boost domestic consumption.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE rose, with coking coal and coke up 1.45% and 0.58%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground. Rebar fell 0.47%, hot-rolled coil dipped 0.36%, wire rod inched 0.21% lower, and stainless steel rose 1.28%.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore dips on increased supply; dollar strength caps gains

Selling presssure at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eradicating torture, stands with global victims

Japan’s Komatsu to establish $100mn maintenance facility in Karachi: report

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

US regulator orders Fannie, Freddie to consider crypto holdings in loan assessments

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

‘Bloody terrified’: Flying anxiety peaks in India after fatal Air India crash

Read more stories