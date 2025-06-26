AIRLINK 144.31 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.4%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
CPHL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FLYNG 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.41%)
HUBC 138.65 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.71%)
HUMNL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.12%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
MLCF 84.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.45%)
OGDC 219.69 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.84%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
PAEL 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.90 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.36%)
PRL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.32%)
PTC 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SEARL 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
SSGC 42.49 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.07%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TPLP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
TRG 53.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.41%)
WAVESAPP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 37,972 Increased By 99 (0.26%)
KSE100 122,701 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.05%)
KSE30 37,374 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.03%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises as weaker dollar, Trump’s criticism of Powell fuels uncertainty

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 11:38am

Gold edged higher on Thursday, lifted by a weaker dollar and growing uncertainty after reports suggested U.S. President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as early as September-October.

The reports raised concerns over the future independence of the U.S. central bank, boosting demand for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold edged up 0.1% at $3,334.20 per ounce, as of 0507 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $3,347.10.

The dollar fell to its lowest level since March 2022, making greenback-priced gold less expensive for overseas buyers.

Powell told a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday that while Trump’s tariffs may cause a one-time price hike, the risk of persistent inflation is significant enough for the Fed to be cautious about further rate cuts.

“Trump clearly wants a dovish Fed Chairman next time around, so the increased likelihood of an aggressive rate-cutting cycle is pinning down the USD,” KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer said.

Bullion tends to do well during periods of uncertainty and in a low-interest-rate environment.

Gold dips as geopolitical tensions ease

On Wednesday, Trump called Powell “terrible” and said he is considering three or four candidates for the top Fed post.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has even toyed with the idea of announcing Powell’s potential successor by September or October.

Markets are awaiting U.S. GDP print due later in the day, while also keeping a watch for data on Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) on Friday, for cues on Fed’s rate cut trajectory.

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding on Wednesday as Trump, at a NATO summit, praised the swift end to the 12-day conflict and said he would seek a commitment from Iran to end its nuclear ambitions at talks next week.

Spot silver edged up 0.1% to $36.34 per ounce, platinum firmed 1.6% to $1,376.64, while palladium surged 4.2% to $1,102.05.

Gold Gold Prices gold market Spot gold gold rate LME gold Global Gold prices gold spot rate Gold prices today

Comments

200 characters

Gold rises as weaker dollar, Trump’s criticism of Powell fuels uncertainty

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

‘Bloody terrified’: Flying anxiety peaks in India after fatal Air India crash

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

Oil rises as draw in US crude stocks signals firm demand

Chinese polystyrene: NTC imposes 21pc anti-dumping duties

Digital payments thriving in Pakistan: Q3 sees 2bn transactions: SBP

Read more stories