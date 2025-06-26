AIRLINK 144.80 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (1.74%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FLYNG 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.41%)
HUBC 138.65 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.71%)
HUMNL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.12%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
MLCF 84.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
OGDC 219.58 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (0.79%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
PAEL 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.57%)
PIAHCLA 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.4%)
POWER 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
PPL 168.90 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.36%)
PRL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.32%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
SEARL 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
SSGC 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.9%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 53.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.34%)
WAVESAPP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.61%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 37,972 Increased By 99 (0.26%)
KSE100 122,710 Decreased By -51.2 (-0.04%)
KSE30 37,375 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.03%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as draw in US crude stocks signals firm demand

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 10:42am

TOKYO: Oil prices inched higher, extending gains from the previous day as a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks signalled firm demand, while investors remained cautious about the Iran-Israel ceasefire and stability in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $67.83 a barrel by 0330 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.12 a barrel.

Both benchmarks climbed nearly 1% on Wednesday, recovering from early-week losses after data showed resilient U.S. demand.

“Some buyers are favouring solid demand indicated by falling inventories in U.S. weekly statistics,” said Yuki Takashima, economist at Nomura Securities.

“But investors remain nervous, seeking clarity on the status of the Iran-Israel ceasefire,” he said, adding that market attention is now shifting to OPEC+ production levels.

Takashima forecast WTI would likely return to the $60-$65 range, its pre-conflict levels.

ANZ analysts said that with the de-escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel, the market’s focus had returned to fundamentals, and pointed to data showing U.S. crude oil inventories fell for a fifth straight week.

Oil prices drop 6pc

“US government data showed the US driving season is in full swing after a slow start,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories fell in the week to June 20 as refining activity and demand rose, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 5.8 million barrels, the EIA said, exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 797,000-barrel draw.

Gasoline stocks unexpectedly fell by 2.1 million barrels, compared with forecasts for a 381,000-barrel build as gasoline supplied, a proxy for demand, rose to its highest since December 2021.

On Saturday, Igor Sechin, the head of Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft, said OPEC+, which groups together the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, could bring forward its output hikes by around a year from the initial plan.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the swift end to war between Iran and Israel and said Washington would likely seek a commitment from Tehran to end its nuclear ambitions at talks with Iranian officials next week.

Trump also said on Wednesday that the U.S. has not given up its maximum pressure on Iran - including restrictions on sales of Iranian oil - but signalled a potential easing in enforcement to help the country rebuild.

Crude Oil Oil prices Oil Brent crude oil WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises as draw in US crude stocks signals firm demand

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

Chinese polystyrene: NTC imposes 21pc anti-dumping duties

Digital payments thriving in Pakistan: Q3 sees 2bn transactions: SBP

PM orders swift sale of loss-making GENCOs

Read more stories