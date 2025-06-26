AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-26

Water, education: World Bank Board approves $194m for two Balochistan projects

Tahir Amin Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved $194 million for two projects to enhance educational opportunities for children and boost water security in Balochistan.

“The GRADES-Balochistan project aims to reduce learning poverty in the province, while the Balochistan Water Security and Productivity Improvement Project will help address the province’s water security challenges and enhance climate resilience,” said Najy Binhassine, World Bank country director for Pakistan.

“The World Bank remains committed to supporting Balochistan through strategic investments in infrastructure and human development to build the foundations for more job creation, poverty reduc-tion, and stronger resilience.”

The Getting Results: Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services in Balochistan (GRADES-Balochistan) project ($100 million) will benefit 250,000 students with a focus on increasing enrollment and improving literacy and numeracy skills in early childhood and primary education.

Key interventions include enhancing school readiness through quality early childhood education, increasing school capacity through double shifts and public-private partnerships, providing safe transportation, constructing climate-resilient classrooms, and implementing a comprehensive teacher professional development model.

The project will provide support for 5,000 teachers through continuous professional development programs.

Additionally, scholarships will be provided to 400 female students to pursue teacher pre-service education, fostering a new generation of educators who will serve as mentors and role models.

“The GRADES-Balochistan project is a strategically important initiative that addresses critical gaps in access to and quality of pre-primary and primary education in the province,” said Inga Afanasieva, team leader for the project.

“The project not only aims to enhance educational infrastructure but also to increase resilience to disasters and environmental sustainability.

These efforts underscore the World Bank’s commitment to creating a safer and more sustainable future for the children of Balochistan.”

The Balochistan Water Security and Productivity Improvement Project (BWSPIP) ($94 million) aims to improve the lives of smallholder and tenant farmers in the Nari, Talli, and Lehri river basins of the Kachi Plain and improve water supply services in Quetta.

The project is expected to benefit 500,000 people with improved access to basic water supply services and benefit more than 80,000 people by providing climate resilient infrastructure.

Key elements include enhancing flood protection, increasing access to water for productive use, and improving water supply service delivery.

The project will help safeguard communities against climate risks and enhance economic opportunities by increasing the availability of irrigation water, which is crucial for agricultural productivity and economic stability.

“The project supports the implementation of the Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery Framework and aims to provide significant benefits for the farming communities in the province as well as for the residents of Quetta.

It will also empower women in community-level water management,” said Carolina Dominguez Torres, task team leader for the project.

“Through strategic investments, improved water management, and community engagement, the project aims to deliver lasting benefits for the sustainable development of Balochistan.”

The GRADES project is designed to reduce learning poverty, while the BWSPIP project is designed to reduce child stunting through increased access to safe water and sanitation services.

Both of these are key outcome targets under the 10-year Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan.

