MOUs, agreement inked at Pak-UAE JMC in Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed memoranda of understanding on “Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa Requirements” and “Establishment of a Joint Task Force to Promote Investments” as well as an agreement on “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy”.

The 12th session of Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) was held in Abu Dhabi on 24 June 2025.

It was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Prior to the formal proceedings, a working group meeting of the JMC was held under the leadership of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa and Minister of State of the UAE Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh.

The JMC reviewed the full scope of bilateral relations and agreed on concrete measures to strengthen cooperation in trade, banking, culture, investment, aviation, railways, energy, food security, climate change, defence, healthcare, manpower, higher education and information technology.

Both sides emphasised enhancing institutional mechanisms and promoting inter-ministerial coordination.

Held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and brotherhood, the session included exchanges on regional and global developments.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability in the region. A protocol, outlining procedural frameworks for follow-up actions, coordination through sectoral working groups and facilitation for reciprocal visits, was also signed.

In addition to the protocol of the session, both parties expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and agreed to hold the 13th Session of the JMC in Pakistan on mutually agreed dates.

The successful convening of the JMC session underscores the deep-rooted and multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and the UAE and their shared vision for a dynamic and progressive partnership.

