Spot rate decreased by Rs200 to Rs16,300 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday decreased the spot Rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,300 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,800 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 5200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Hyderabad, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 800 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 200 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 1200 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,600 per maund and 1000 bales of Sakran were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per Kg.

