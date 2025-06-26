AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-26

Spot rate decreased by Rs200 to Rs16,300 per maund

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday decreased the spot Rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,300 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,800 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 5200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Hyderabad, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 800 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 200 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 1200 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,600 per maund and 1000 bales of Sakran were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot Rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Cotton prices KCA Karachi Cotton Association KCA spot rates

Comments

200 characters

Spot rate decreased by Rs200 to Rs16,300 per maund

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

Chinese polystyrene: NTC imposes 21pc anti-dumping duties

Digital payments thriving: Q3 sees 2bn transactions: SBP

PM orders swift sale of loss-making GENCOs

No Apr FCA for Karachiites: Trade bodies demand Nepra reject PD plea

Punjab cement makers given relief by SC

Pakistan’s energy intensity exceeds regional average: World Bank

MOUs, agreement inked at Pak-UAE JMC in Abu Dhabi

Read more stories