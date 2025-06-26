AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
Markets Print 2025-06-26

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 231,682 Tons of cargo comprising 163,991 Tons of import cargo and 67,691 Tons of export cargo during last 24hrs. ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 163,991 comprised of 71,380 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 20,268 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 5,957 Tons of Dap, 3,501 Tons of Soya Bean Seeds & 62,885 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 67,691 comprised of 27,546 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 351 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 4,060 Tons of Cement & 35,734 Tons of Clinkers.

There are three ships namely Xin Shan Tou, Euphoria, and Samothraki at berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Six ships namely Fsl Kelang, Dds Marina, M.T. Shalamar, Haj Ibrahim, X-Press Phoenix, and M.T. Marda, Sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, FSL Kelang, Valence, MSC Falcon-III are left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Unicorn and Pacific Sarah are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 245,326 tonnes, comprising 160,638 tonnes imports cargo and 84,688 export cargo carried in 6,237 Containers (2,105 TEUs Imports &4,132 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Nave Cielo, Pan Rapido, Zoitsa Sigla and New Horizon & another ship ‘Hansa Africa’ carrying Gas oil, Pet Coke, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT, MW-4, PQEPT and QICT respectively on 25th June, while another containers ship ‘ONE Motivator’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 26th June, 2025.

