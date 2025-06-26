Sri Lankan shares boosted by broad gains

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by broad-based gains across sectors, led by health care and IT stocks. The CSE All Share index settled up 2% at 17,535.6.

Nation Lanka Finance PLC and SMB Finance PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 100% and 50%, respectively. Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 253.3 million shares from 235 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5.9 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($19.66 million) from 5.21 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.