AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 26, 2025
China stocks closes at six-month high as ME truce lifts sentiment

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

SHANGHAI: Shanghai stocks closed at a more-than-six-month high on Wednesday, while Hong Kong ended at its loftiest since March, boosted by a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, as well as some hopes of an earlier-than-expected US Federal Reserve rate cut.

The ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump between Iran and Israel appeared to be holding on Wednesday, a day after both countries signalled that their air war had ended, at least for now.

“Tensions between Iran-Israel will be eyed as financial markets remain hopeful that a delicate ceasefire between the two nations would hold,” analysts at UOB said in a note.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.04% at 3,455.97 points, the highest close since December 12, 2024.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.44% at 3,960.07 points, the highest closing level since March 20.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.41% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.113%.

Brokerage shares led the gains, with CSI securities sub-index rallying 5.48%. Defence shares were also among top winners, with the sub-index jumping 3.68%.

Meanwhile, China’s Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday that he was confident the country could maintain a “relatively rapid growth rate” and transition from a manufacturing-led economy to a consumer-driven one.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was up 1.23% at 24,474.67 points, the highest closing level since March 19. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.13% to 8,859.29 points.

Separately, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that higher tariffs could begin raising inflation this summer, a period that will be key to the US central bank considering possible interest rate cuts.

“While Powell reiterated the message that Fed need not rush to cut, he did suggest that the Fed may cut rates sooner rather than later if inflation pressures remain contained,” OCBC analysts said in a note. “But he was careful in not committing to a timeline.”

Fed rate cuts could aid Hong Kong stocks as they are closely tied to global monetary policy shifts.

