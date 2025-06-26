UK HC meets Bilawal and Aseefa

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, Wednesday, held a meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari at Zardari House.

Bilawal, Aseefa and the British High Commissioner discussed strengthening bilateral relations and trade between the two countries. Both sides agreed to further enhance trade between the two countries.

The PPP chairman and Marriott also discussed visit of Pakistan delegation to London under the guidance of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari after the Indian aggression. The British high commissioner appreciated Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's visit to the UK.

MNA Hina Rabbani Khar was also present at the meeting.

