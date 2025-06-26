SNGPL holds All Pakistan Badminton Tournament

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has organized its first All Pakistan Badminton Tournament. The tournament features participation from prominent teams across the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Railways, POF Wah, and Sui Northern Gas.

A total of 200 players are participating in the event, comprising 140 male and 60 female athletes. Cash prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the tournament among the players.

Currently, Sui Northern is actively promoting various sports including cricket, badminton, tennis, squash, mountaineering, climbing and others.

The Vice President of SNGPL Sports Cell extended his heartfelt gratitude to all esteemed guests, players, coaches, referees, and organizers whose dedication and tireless efforts made this tournament a resounding success.

