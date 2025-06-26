SAU achieves significant academic milestone

HYDDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, has achieved a significant academic milestone as its BS Food Technology and BS Environmental Science degree programs have been officially accredited by the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC), under the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

In its latest evaluation, NAEAC awarded a prestigious W3 category accreditation to the BS Food Technology program and X1 category to the BS Environmental Science program; signalling strong compliance with national academic standards and excellence in teaching, research, and infrastructure.

SAU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal congratulated the respective departments and faculty members, appreciating their dedication and commitment to academic improvement. “This recognition reflects the university’s forward-looking vision and continued efforts to strengthen the quality of higher education and applied research in agriculture and environmental sciences,” said Dr. Siyal.

He added that the accreditation underscores the university’s commitment to providing students with a modern curriculum, access to well-equipped laboratories, and a highly qualified teaching faculty.

External evaluators from NAEAC commended both departments for their focus on practical learning, student support systems, and meaningful research contributions. The university stated that the new accreditation would open greater opportunities for graduates, enhancing their recognition in both national and international job markets.

