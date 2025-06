KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has launched a citywide protest against federal budget 2025–26.

Banners were displayed at key locations, including KCCI headquarters, industrial zones, Federation House, Income Tax Building, Karachi Press Club, and commercial markets to condemn ‘controversial’ Section 37AA that grants excessive policing powers to FBR officials.

The business community stands united in defiance, says KCCI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025