Commissioner reviews Muharram arrangements

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore, Zaid bin Maqsood, announced that preparations for Muharram are being carried out in accordance with the guidelines and SOPs set by the Punjab government, with daily reviews in place.

"Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued special instructions to ensure the best arrangements for the religious events occurring during Muharram," he stated during his visits to major imam bargahs in Lahore on Wednesday. He toured the Imam Bargah Minhaj-ul-Hussain in Johar Town and the Markazi Imam Bargah in Model Town.

The Commissioner confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made along the procession route. He added that the administration is in close contact with the organisers and license holders. Additionally, he met with Jafariya Central leader Allama Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar at the Minhaj Hussain Jamia office.

During this visit, the Assistant Commissioners from Model Town and Iqbal Town briefed the Commissioner on the arrangements made, including central monitoring, medical camps, street lighting, temporary public toilets, and drainage systems, which have all been completed.

