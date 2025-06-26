AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-26

Commissioner reviews Muharram arrangements

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:27am

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore, Zaid bin Maqsood, announced that preparations for Muharram are being carried out in accordance with the guidelines and SOPs set by the Punjab government, with daily reviews in place.

"Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued special instructions to ensure the best arrangements for the religious events occurring during Muharram," he stated during his visits to major imam bargahs in Lahore on Wednesday. He toured the Imam Bargah Minhaj-ul-Hussain in Johar Town and the Markazi Imam Bargah in Model Town.

The Commissioner confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made along the procession route. He added that the administration is in close contact with the organisers and license holders. Additionally, he met with Jafariya Central leader Allama Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar at the Minhaj Hussain Jamia office.

During this visit, the Assistant Commissioners from Model Town and Iqbal Town briefed the Commissioner on the arrangements made, including central monitoring, medical camps, street lighting, temporary public toilets, and drainage systems, which have all been completed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

