Erstwhile Fata & PATA: Traders observe shutter-down strike against imposition of ST

Amjad Ali Shah Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 06:31am

PESHAWAR: Traders in Malakand division and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday observed a complete shutter down against imposition of the proposed 10 percent sales tax through the federal budget for FY26 in erstwhile Fata and PATA.

Business community warned to strongly resist if the government would implement its decision.

All large and small businesses remained closed in Malakand and merged districts as a complete shutter down strike was observed in the division on Wednesday to protest the levy of sales tax.

On call on the business leaders, political parties and civil society, commercial markets and bazaars in Malakand, Swat Lower and Upper, Chitral Lower and Upper, Dir Lower and Upper, Bajaur, Shangla, Buner and other districts and tehsil remain closed. However, public transport continued to operate as usual.

Office-bearers of the trade union said that come what may, they would not allow the imposition of the sales tax. They said that the Malakand division had been declared a tax-free zone at the time of its merger into Pakistan.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), too, threw its weight behind the strike, saying it completely supported the demand of the traders.

Shops and markets remained closed in Dir, Shrengal, Barawal, Ashirai in Upper Dir. A day earlier, a shutter-down strike was called on loudspeakers in the markets of 9 districts and tehsils of Malakand division, due to which a complete shutter-down was observed on Wednesday.

