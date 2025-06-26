UK trade envoy, PM’s rep discuss bilateral economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Yasin, the UK Trade Envoy to Pakistan, met with Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Rana Ihsaan Afzal, and Additional Secretary Commerce, Nasir Hamid, to advance bilateral economic ties.

The meeting focused on enhancing trade, investment, and cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. Discussions highlighted significant untapped trade potential in high-growth sectors like technology, agriculture, textiles, and renewable energy, aiming to boost economic growth for both nations.

The upcoming UK-Pakistan Trade Dialogue was a key agenda item, with both sides planning to use this platform to deepen partnerships, address trade barriers, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

Strategies to diversify the trade basket were thoroughly explored, emphasizing the need to expand the range of goods and services exchanged, including pharmaceuticals, IT services, and green technologies.

Both sides expressed optimism about increasing trade volumes and fostering innovation-driven commerce. They reaffirmed their commitment to fostering stronger commercial ties, promoting collaboration in key sectors, and leveraging mutual strengths to enhance economic cooperation, paving the way for a robust bilateral trade framework.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025