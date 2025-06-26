AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
Opinion Print 2025-06-26

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The abusive language Trump used publicly against Israel

Anjum Ibrahim Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 07:25am

“How ridiculously fawning must you be to get Trump’s attention?”

“I would say, on a scale of one to ten, ten.”

“Right, and we achieved that exalted level when we recommended Trump for a Peace Prize.”

“Hey, he got the Indians to back off…”

“Our air force with Chinese weapons achieved that.”

“I agree, but the Indians are saying it’s a pause, so I reckon our recommendation has merit. Besides don’t forget he also got a ceasefire going between Israel and Iran and need I add the abusive language he used publicly against Israel warning them to turn their planes around which they did…”

“Agreed, and that showed the true power of a US President on the Israelis – power that was never ever exercised by anyone ever and…”

“Hmmm, true, just for that alone I would award President Trump with which ever award he fancies….”

“Nobel Prize for literature? The abusive language he used merits…”

“Don’t be facetious. He is my kind of a President.”

“What about President Zardari?”

“Next question. You know our government’s recommendation to the Nobel Prize committee pales into a distant third place when we compare it to the fawning message sent by the NATO head Rutte surrounded by the SAR’s who have imposed what 18 sanctions against Russia.”

“SAR’s?”

“Sanctioners Against Russia, and building a false narrative that Russia’s economy is suffering, though data released by the international agencies that the West heads proves otherwise.”

“Right anyway eighteen is a good number, our eighteenth amendment supported by President Zardari’s party not only gave up the president’s power of dissolving assemblies back to parliament but coupled with the National Finance Commission award also laid the foundation of devolution and…”

“Implementation is still either pending or shall we say deferred and this has been going on since 2010.”

“Hmm, hallelujah to our parliamentarians – considering that they are considering the 27th amendment which has been deferred due to some court cases that are continuing…”

“Hallelujah indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Donald Trump PARTLY FACETIOUS Iran Israel war

