Field Marshal attends funeral prayer of Major Moiz

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayer of Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, who embraced martyrdom in an operation while bravely fighting against Indian-sponsored terrorists in South Waziristan, was offered at Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi.

Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, senior serving military and civil officials, officers and soldiers attended the funeral, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

On the occasion, Field Marshal Asim Munir said “Major Syed Moiz Abbas fought bravely in the face of resistance and ultimately laid down his life in the line of duty, upholding the highest traditions of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism. The entire nation stands united in grief and pride, saluting his ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country. We owe an eternal debt to our martyrs. The blood of our Shuhada is the foundation of our nation’s strength.”

The body of the martyred officer has been taken to his native hometown of Chakwal where he was laid to rest with full military honours.