Business & Finance Print 2025-06-26

Soft loans for employees: ABL, NA Secretariat sign MoU

Naveed Butt Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 06:41am

ISLAMABAD: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) will offer easy-term loan facilities to employees of the National Assembly and the Senate Secretariat.

Through the Allied Bank branch located in the Parliament House, employees will be able to access loans on easy terms for the construction, purchase, or renovation of houses, as well as for the purchase of vehicles.

For this purpose, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Wednesday, chaired a signing ceremony of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Allied Bank and the National Assembly Secretariat.

On the occasion of signing ceremony, National Assembly Speaker Sadiq said that this loan scheme will help low-income employees fulfil their dream of owning or building a home, as well as, purchasing vehicles. He said that this scheme will benefit those employees of the National Assembly and Senate who hold accounts with the Allied Bank branch situated in the Parliament House.

He appreciated the efforts of the secretary general of the National Assembly, the additional secretary, the adviser on Legislation, and other officers who supervised this important initiative. He also appreciated Allied Bank for their generous cooperation in making this scheme a reality.

mou employees ABL Allied Bank Limited Senate Secretariat soft loans NA Secretariat

