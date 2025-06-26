Clouds dominate skies with rain forecast

LAHORE: The city’s atmosphere remained dominated by clouds, bringing a welcome relief from the heat as gentle breezes blew at 16 kilometres per hour. The temperature stood at 30 degrees Celsius, with the sun hiding behind the clouds.

As per the forecast, skies remained partly cloudy throughout the day. According to the Met Office, rain was expected late at night.

Meanwhile, the federal capital Islamabad and Rawalpindi experienced torrential rains early in the morning, causing water to accumulate in low-lying areas and roads. The water level in Nala Lai was reported to start rising. Rain has started pouring in various parts of Punjab, with Gujrat and Gujranwala receiving significant showers.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, this year’s monsoon season is expected to bring 25% more rainfall than usual, with intense showers predicted in Punjab.

Heavy rainfall with scattered heavy falls expected from June 24 to July 2 In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Moderate to heavy rainfall expected from June 25 to July 1in Punjab and Islamabad. Widespread rain with wind and thunderstorms predicted from June 25 to July 1 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rainfall expected in upper and southeastern districts from June 25 to June 28 in Sindh and rain is also expected in northeastern and southern districts from June 25 to June 28 in Balochistan.

