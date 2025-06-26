CCP holds workshop on Competition Law

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in collaboration with the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and the Directorate of Legal Education, organized a workshop on Competition Law to enhance legal professionals’ understanding of market regulation and fair competition.

The session was led by Ahmed Nawaz Saeed, Member CCP, along with senior officials of the Commission. It provided an opportunity for legal practitioners to engage directly with CCP representatives and deepen their knowledge of the key principles and enforcement mechanisms under Pakistan’s Competition Law.

Comprehensive presentations were delivered by Ahmed Qadir and Noman Laiq, Directors General at CCP; Salman Zafar, Senior Director; and Marryum Pervaiz, Director Merger and Accusations.

The speakers covered core areas of Competition Law, including prohibited agreements, abuse of dominant position, deceptive marketing practices, mergers and acquisitions, and the criteria for granting exemptions under the law.

Participants showed keen interest throughout the session, which concluded with an interactive Q&A segment, fostering constructive dialogue on regulatory challenges and enforcement issues.

