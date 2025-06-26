Meeting with IK: Justice Mansoor turns down Gandapur’s application

ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah turned down Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) chief minister’s request to entertain an application regarding his meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in Adiala Jail to discuss provincial financial budget, saying he has “knocked the wrong door”.

KPK CM Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday along with KP Advocate General Shah Faisal Uthmankhel and advocate Sardar Latif Khosa appeared before senior puisne judge, who along with Justice Aqeel Abbasi was hearing various cases in the Court-room No1.

Gandapur, coming on the rostrum, told Justice Mansoor that they have an urgent issue as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s budget session is going on in the provincial assembly, and requested that their application for meeting with Imran Khan be heard on an urgent basis.

Justice Mansoor responded that on judicial side he cannot do anything, and advised them to approach Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi or Registrar Supreme Court. He said this is the best way to save time.

The CM KPK informed Justice Mansoor that a number of times they have requested the authorities to meet Imran Khan, adding the PTI founding chairman also wrote a letter to CJP Afridi regarding the matter upon that the chief justice had given good remarks, but took no action. Justice Mansoor again told Gandapur that on judicial side he cannot do anything, adding the CJP Afridi is in Lahore, and he may contact him.

Meanwhile, KPK Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday filed a constitutional petition under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution and cited the federation through the secretary Ministry of Interior, the chief secretary Punjab, and the superintendent Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi as respondents.

The petitioner asked the Court to issue an order directing respondents to allow his weekly meetings with the PTI founding chairman without undue restrictions, and the respondents ensure compliance with any existing court orders regarding visitation rights and provide a mechanism for monitoring adherence.

The petition, filed through KPK Advocate General, mentioned that the CM KPK seeks regular and unimpeded access to Imran Khan for consultation on matters of provincial governance, party policy, and ongoing legal proceedings affecting the PTI leadership.

During the preparation of budget 2025-26, the petitioner sought to consult Imran Khan to discuss critical budgetary matters, but was not allowed to meet him severely hampering the petitioner’s ability to fulfil his constitutional responsibilities.

The right of the petitioner to meet with the PTI founding chairman constitute a fundamental right under the constitution, particularly, Articles 9, 10A and 19. The denial of access infringes upon these enshrined rights, necessitating judicial intervention to safeguard the democratic process and the will of the people.

The petition maintained that the matter involves a question of public importance with reference to the enforcement of fundamental rights, as the continued detention and restricted access to a major political leader affect the democratic process and stability, particularly given the significant population and interest involved.

Several cases have been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission for the petitioner to meet Imran Khan, but these efforts have borne no fruit, highlighting the need for the Supreme Court intervention.

Previous court orders, including those from the IHC, have permitted limited weekly meetings, yet practical implementation by the superintendent of Adiala Jail remains inconsistent, necessitating further action by this Court.

He submitted that the PTI founding chairman has expressed a desire to consult relevant senior officials of KPK, including Adviser to CM KPK Muzammil Aslam, Leader of Opposition in the Senate Shibili Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, and former finance minister of KPK Taimur Jhagra to discuss critical matter before the passage of Budget 2025-26.

He contended that restriction on access undermines the democratic rights of the PTI members and supporters, representing over one-fourth of Pakistan’s population. The matter raises significant public interest, warranting the exercise of the apex court original jurisdiction under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025