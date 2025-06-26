FBL honoured for championing disability-inclusive banking

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic banks, has been recognised for its commitment to inclusion and accessibility at the Pakistan PWDs Finclusion Awards 2025. The Bank received the award for “Most Disability-Friendly Branch Network” and was also named Runner-Up for “Excellence in Employment of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).”

The awards ceremony, held in Karachi, was organised by Determined Pakistan and was inspired by the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Policy on Financial Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities. These awards reflect Faysal Bank’s steadfast commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) and its purpose-driven approach to banking.

Commenting on the recognition, Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank, stated: “At Faysal Bank, we believe that meaningful growth is only possible when it is inclusive, accessible and rooted in compassion. Our vision is to build a banking system that reflects the diversity of our nation and leaves no one behind. These recognitions reaffirm our commitment to embedding equity into our service, our spaces, and our culture.”

