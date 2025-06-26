AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-26

Punjab approves 5 schemes worth Rs16.75bn

Recorder Report Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 06:14am

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday approved five development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs16,750.053 million.

The approvals were granted during a meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), chaired by Chairman of the Planning and Development (P&D) Board, Dr Naeem Rauf. Among the major projects approved was the provision of infrastructural, academic, and operational facilities for the Punjab University of Technology, Rasul, Mandi Bahauddin, at a cost of Rs9,793.111 million.

The PDWP also approved the programme for strategic transformation and revamping of old blocks at former DHQ hospitals in Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, and Sargodha, with Rs1,097.112 million allocated for DHQ Hospital Gujranwala.

Additionally, the meeting approved Project Readiness Financing (PRF) for the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program at a cost of Rs4,777.250 million, and the replacement of old and condemned equipment at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) with an estimated budget of Rs1,012.580 million.

The PC-II for Smart City Lahore Phase-I also received final approval, with an allocation of Rs70 million. The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.

