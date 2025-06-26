AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
Pakistan

Punjab information minister steps up criticism of PTI founder

Recorder Report Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 06:17am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that rifts within PTI’s internal politics have become so deep that the party founder has now been sidelined by both his own party and his sister.

She said, “It is divine justice that the man who set out to sideline Nawaz Sharif has himself been excluded from both his household and his party.”

Azma Bokhari added that Aleema Khan has been continuously conspiring against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and today, Ali Amin himself openly acknowledged these conspiracies against him.

She noted that had Ali Amin Gandapur failed to get the provincial budget passed as Chief Executive, he would have been constitutionally bound to resign.

Furthermore, Azma stated that the group backed by Aleema Khan, along with PTI’s social media wing, is actively running a campaign against Gandapur.

According to Azma Bokhari, the PTI at the federal level is divided into three factions, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three different groups are operating. One group is led by Junaid Akbar, the second is influenced by Atif Khan and the third consists of members who have already rebelled against the party.

She further said that the province has been under the control of unserious and corrupt elements for the past 12 years.

Commending the performance of the Punjab government, she stated that Punjab has now become a role model for all other provinces in terms of merit, transparency, and good governance. She concluded by saying that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ranks first among all chief ministers in terms of performance.

