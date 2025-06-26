CM vows to ensure good governance, public welfare

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met with Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, here Wednesday and congratulated him for holding the Budget 2025-26 Session successfully.

During the meeting, Malik Ahmad Khan expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the allocation of record funds for education, health and development projects in the province. Maryam Nawaz said that all goals regarding people’s welfare and good governance will be achieved at all costs. She said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) represents the people and which also started different development projects for the welfare of the general public.

